Nigerian farmers now independent, politicians can no longer manipulate them -Ogbeh

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh has said that under the President Muhammad Buhari’s agricultural revolution, politicians no longer have power to manipulate farmers as they are now dependent on themselves.

Ogbeh dropped the hint yesterday during a Town Hall meeting on agriculture organised by the Federal Government. The event held at the Sir Ahmadu Bello Hall, State Secretariat Dutse Jigawa State.

He explained that, as part of the present administration’s effort to boost the economy and support the rural dwellers who constitute majority of Nigerian population, the federal government decided to give priority to agriculture and make the country live again.

According to him, from the inception of the present administration to date, over five million rice growers were supported by reducing the interest from 25 percent to only 9 percent.

The Minister expressed delight that last year’s hajj exercise was dominated by farmers, as farmers made up over 56 percent of pilgrims.

He said that this happened due to Buhari’s agricultural revolution, hoped that soon farmers will become major shareholders of banks.

Ogbeh, said most of the states are now turning to industrialized states including Jigawa with over 21 larger rice mills, sugar factories and marbles companies which were established under the present administration.

The Minister urged Nigerians to continue supporting Buhari’s administration to boost the economy and for a better future of the country.