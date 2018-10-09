Nigeria’s multi-ethnicity divine, says Buhari

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

Jama’atu Nasirl Islam (JNI) has asked the Federal Government and Army authorities to fish out and prosecute those involved in the disappearance of Major General I.M Alkali and other Muslim passersby in Du, Plateau State.

The Secretary of JNI, Khalid Abubakar Aliyu stated this during a press conferences in Kaduna yesterday.

He called on the government to as a matter of reconciliation and fairness, set up a commission of inquiry over the remote cause(s) and proffer far reaching solutions and implement them on the unfortunate reoccurrences of crisis on the Plateau.

The Muslim body said the atrocities being committed along that route against innocent Nigerians travelers must end saying, “It is sad that the atrocities have been allowed to go on for so long until an Army General was murdered that the authorities woke up to take action.”

JNI also tasked the government to go beyond mere condemnation of incidences of this magnitude but should be seen to act swiftly in restoring law and order, especially in legendary troubled areas.

“We call on government and the Nigerian Army not to be deterred on the professional search for Major General I. M. Alkali and whosoever is found wanting on his abduction and/or murder should be dealt with, within the confine of the rule of law. Hence, the Nigerian Army is strongly called upon to continue to investigate the matter and we call on the people of Plateau state to cooperate accordingly.

“Equally, government should decisively act against some prominent ethnic chauvinists and religious bigots who are working hands in gloves in fanning the embers of ethno-religious polarisation in the state, as well as in Nigeria.”

JNI further urged the government to be more proactive in saving the lives and property of innocent Nigerians adding, “All ponds in Lafendeng, Dura Du District, and/or human abattoirs within Riyom, Heipang and Kassa in Barikin Ladi axis should be uncovered, including their criminal hideouts, as Nigeria and Nigerians would be shocked over the startling revelations that would come out of the exercise.”

While calling on Muslims particularly those residing on the Plateau should be steadfast with supplications, he called for the involvement of committed experts of Demobilisation, Disarmament and Reintegration (DDR) to mop-up arms from all and sundry on the Plateau and treat as criminals anyone found with arms.