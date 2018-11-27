Nigeria’s poverty artificially created, says Don

Share This





















From Oluseyi Dasilva Ilorin

The Director/Chief Executive of the Centre For Atmospheric Research, National Space Research and Development Agency, domiciled at the Kogi State University, Ayangba, Prof. Akeem Babatunde Rabiu, has described the wave of poverty ravaging the country over the years as an artificial creation, saying that the world’s largest black nation is too rich for her citizens to be poor.

Prof. Rabiu stated this last Thursday (November 22, 2018) while delivering the I3th MosobalajeOyawoye Endowed Lecture jointly organised by the Faculty of Life Sciences and Faculty of Physical Sciences, University of Ilorin at the University Auditorium.

The Guest Lecturer, who is a Professor of Physics, contended that the nation’s appalling poverty level is precipitated by unbridled corruption, ceaseless wastage and economic leakage as well as other forms of sabotage and indiscipline, which the country has experienced through her challenging history.

The University of Ilorin alumnus, whose stimulating lecture was entitled “Science and Technology, Town and Gown: A Viable Nexus For Sustainable Development”, suggested the adoption of appropriate scientific researches and technical innovations to address the myriad of challenges facing the nation.

He said that the country has more than enough natural and human resources it needed to bring about sustainable development in all facets of her life.

Prof. Rabiu also advised policy makers and executors to always think out of the box so as to pull the nation out of her predicaments occasioned by the misplacement of priorities, adding that he has a lot of confidence as regards the potential greatness of this country with the conviction that the younger generations would not betray this well-informed confidence.