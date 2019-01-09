NLC lauds Gov Badaru for approving N30,000 minimum wage

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Nigeria Labour Congress NLC has commended Jigawa state governor, Muhammad Abubakar Badaru for the capturing of N30,000 minimum wage in the 2019 fiscal year budget.

The NLC chairman, Jigawa state chapter, Comrade Usman Ya’u Dutse gave the commendation yesterday during a peaceful protest at Government House Dutse.

He explained that, the protest was meant to remind the government on the issue of new minimum wage in the country, adding that in Jigawa State they have a governor who is committed to the well-being of his workers.

“In Jigawa, we have to commend the effort of governor Badaru who has already budgeted for the new minimum wage in the 2019 appropriation.

“Sir, the National Labour leaders see you as a patriotic Nigeria, we urge the other states governors to emulate from you by cutting down the cost of governance and meet workers demand”, Mr Ya’u said

He said, the protest by the organized labour union is meant to demand Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari to summit to the National Assembly for the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for workers.

While reacting to the protesters, governor Badaru who was represented by the state’s acting head of service, Husseini Kila said,the state government is waiting for the resolution of the National Assembly on the new minimum wage, workers in Jigawa will start enjoying the full minimum wage package.A