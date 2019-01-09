NLC to workers: Don’t vote govs who can’t pay N30,000 minimum wage

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on workers not to vote for any governor who refuses to pay the proposed N30,000 minimum wage in the forthcoming elections.

Kabiru Ado Minjibir, the Kano State branch chairman of the union, made the call while addressing a mammoth crowd when he led a protest march to Government House, yesterday.

According to Minjibir, he wondered why state governors could not pay the N30, 000 minimum wage, in view of their lavish expenses and extravagant government expenditures.

He added that the N30, 000 proposed minimum wage is realistic should the state governors cut their expenses and block leakages.

Minjibir however, commended the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for expressing readiness to even pay N30,600, calling on other governors to emulate him.

“We are here to sensitive our members on the next kine of action. We don’t believe that state governors cannot pay the N30, 000 minimum wage.

“This proposed amount is realistic if the state governors cut their extravagant expenses and reduce security votes. Any governor in Nigeria, if he reduce his travel expenses, security votes, among other expenses, he can pay the proposed amount,” he said

The chairman, also stated that they were on their way to the government house to thank Ganduje for the kind gesture and urge him to advise his colleagues to emulate him.

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to realize that the state governors were sabotaging his commitments to better the life of Nigerian workers.

He therefore, called on Buhari to quickly transmit the Minimum Wage Bill to the National Assembly.