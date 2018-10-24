No work No pay: Gov. Lalong defrays backlog of teachers’ salaries

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau State has approved the payment of the outstanding withheld salaries of four months under the “No work, no pay” by the former administration of Johna Jang.

Prior to Lalong’s administration, there were four months arrears of “ teachers and local government workers in the state.

Mr Lalong disclosed this in a statement signed by the state Commissioner of Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati.

“ Gov. Lalong has approved four months payment of inherited salaries of teachers and LG workers. Already, the government has commenced with the payment of two months out of the balance of four months through the Local Government Service Commission.

“Governor Lalong had, on assumption of office, promised to defray the backlog of withheld salaries of Local Government staff and primary school Teachers affected. The Rescue administration remains committed to the its Five-point policy thrust of prioritising the welfare of the citizenry, “ Lalong has said.

Meanwhile, the governor said the committee on “No work, No pay” will entertain all genuine complaints arising from the exercise on Wednesday, 24th October, 2018 at Conference Hall of the Office of the Head of Service, J D Gomwalk Secretariat Jos.