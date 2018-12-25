NOA worried over 166, 000 uncollected PVCs in Yobe

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damaturu.

The Director of National Orientation Agency in Yobe state, Alh. Wakil Kaku, has revealed that over 166, 000 private voters card in the state are still lying in the offices of INEC in the state even as the 2019 general election remains just few months away.

The director who disclosed this during a voter education and sensitization campaign on the 2019 general elections held in Fune local government secretariat in Damagum, headquarter of the local government, then advised the owners of the cards to hasten to collect them, pointing out that it is the card that can afford them the right and opportunity to choose the candidates of their own choice during the forthcoming general election.

He urged the youths to shun all election violence associated with thuggery and other vices that could jeopardize the success of the elections and to rather be law abiding before, during and after the elections, while calling on all Nigerians to join hands with INEC to make the 2019 election hitch free and successful.

He also appealed to all political parties to play politics according to the rules and to advise their supporters to conduct themselves well during the elections in order to ensure credible elections, he also called for peaceful coexistence of citizens of different backgrounds, adding that this is the only way to peace and would help in realizing goals of development of the nation.

Speaking during the occasion, the Emir of Fune, Alhaji Saleh Idrissa Ibn Usaman, thanked the director for the visit, and joined in advising the youth in his domain to not allow themselves to be used by politicians as instrument for violence during election but to rather use the opportunity to vote in credible leaders for the development of the state in particular, and the country at large.

Our state correspondence recalled, with wonder, that earlier this year, the state INEC resident electoral commissioner, Alh. Ahmad Makama, disclosed that over 80,000 unclaimed PVC is still lying in Yobe INEC offices, and has now, has grown to over 166, 000 as disclosed by the director of NOA in the state.