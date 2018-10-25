Normalcy returns to Adamawa communities after violent clash -Police

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

The Adamawa state Police Command has confirmed the return of normalcy in Lafiya-Lamurde town of Lamurde Local Government Area in the state after a communal crisis that claimed two lives and one critically injured.

Police Public Relations Officer,(PPRO),of the Command,S.P Othman Abubakar disclosed to our reporter in Yola yesterday that, the situation is under control as the command has deployed anti-riot police to the trouble areas.

Abubakar said an Assistant Commissioner of Police has been drafted there who reports situation hourly to the commissioner of the police in the state confirming that two people were killed while one other was severely wounded.

Continuing, Abubakar stated that several houses were burnt and properties were destroyed as a result of the mid night (Tuesday) attack by suspected Lunguda militias .

Checks revealed that, the communal crisis started as some youths of Waja extraction from Lafiya-Lamurde went to the farm for routine works and were reported not to have returned home few days ago.

An indigene who spoke to our reporter in a mobile phone interview under anonymous condition said two of their youths went to farm on Tuesday and were ambushed killing one and injuring the other fatally.A situation that forced the waja youths to attacked and killed a Lunguda man as a revenge.

It was at that moment, the Lunguda militias of Boshiri village invited their people from Guyuk local government area as re-enforcement and lauched a mid night attack on the waja people in Lafiya killing and setting houses ablaze.

“Our youths have been disappearing mostly if they go to farm and we kept on surprising until recently when these two were ambushed and the survivor with deep machete cuts on his body broke the news of these hidden attackers on our people.

“It was at that time the youth arrested a Lunguda man and slaughtered him out of anger and as a revenge over our missing youths whom we believed have been killed by these behind the scene squad of Lunguda extraction”.The source disclosed

The crisis informed a temporal blockage of the famous Yola -Gombe high way as motorists and travellers were caught in the middle for over ten hours until the arrival of the law enforcement agencies deployed to ensure law and order in the area.