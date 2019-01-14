NSCDC alerts on fake recruitment

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Following relentless efforts by scammers to defraud members of the public in the name of civil defence recruitment, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has called on job seekers to be wary of antics of fraudsters that are conducting fake recruitment into the Corps.

Kaduna State Commandant of the Corps, Alhaji Modu Bunu disclosed this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, it is worrisome menace of job racketeers in, Kaduna State is rising in spite of previous warnings to prevent ‘desperate’ unemployed persons from been defrauded.

The Commandant, further said the warning is imperative due to a social media advert stating that government has approved recruitment of 40,000 persons, comprising graduates and non-graduates.

The publication according to him enjoined applicants to go online and fill recruitment forms which he said was is not only false, but dubious,

mischievous and deliberate design to smear the reputation of the corps.

“Those who are interested in joining the NSCDC should wait for adverts in national dailies and shun what is being circulated on social media because for now the corps is neither recruiting nor conducting replacement exercise.

“The fake social media publication reads in part: “FG approves immediate 10,000 Graduate and 30, 000 Non Graduate recruitment at Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

He disclosed that investigations have revealed that the site provided for the alleged scandalous exercise does not even exist.

Bunu said the corps is making frantic efforts towards unmasking the perpetrators of this act and sanctioning them in line with the provisions of the law, anyone who chooses to enter into any transaction with them should not that such is entirely carried out at their risk.