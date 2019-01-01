NSCDC assures of peaceful New Year celebration

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

As Nigerians join others countries across the globe to celebrate the beginning of another year today, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Kaduna State Command, has assured residents of the city of its readiness in collaboration with sister agencies to ensure hitch-free celebrations.

This was contained was a statement signed by the State Commandant of the Corp, Alhaji Modu Bunu, and made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement called on residents of the state to embrace peaceful existence irrespective of cultural and religious differences.

The Commandant added that some ugly incidences like kidnapping, armed robbery/banditry and youth restiveness that led to the breakdown of law and order in some parts of the state in 2018.

Regrettably, he recounted the unfortunate Kasuwa-Magani incident which led to the destruction of lives and property in spite of the harmony which existed among residents.

Bunu advocated for peaceful co-existence and harmony instead of embracing divisive factors that split people among one another.

He however, expressed delight that full business and other forms of normal activities have resumed in the state after the incident.

The Commandant reminded residents and members of the public to ensure surveillance and report any suspected acts or persons to the corps or security agencies.

“On our part, we have already deployed adequate personnel numbering no fewer than 3,500 comprising uniform or under cover, armed or unarmed to suspected black spots to contend any unforeseen occurrence.

“Before, during and after the period of the celebration, there shall be routine vehicular patrols to contend any breakdown of law and order.

“But we cannot do everything alone, we call for support of community leaders, traditional rulers, religious and opinion leaders to collaborate with us to make the New Year peaceful in the state like they did during the Christmas festivity,” he said.