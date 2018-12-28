Offa community donates N700m barracks to police

Share This





















From Oluseyi Dasilva Ilorin

Oloffa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi has reiterated the resolve of his people never to wait on government to provide amenities that will benefit the community.

Oba Gbadamosi who said this in his welcome address at the donation of a MOPOL barrack to the Nigeria Police said it was part of the culture of Offa people in joining hands for communal development.

Speaking during the launch and handover of the barrack to the police yesterday, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi said he is happy because his forebears too would be happy where they are in that what they were known for is being replicated in their son on the throne today.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed , lamented that cultism, armed robbery, hooliganism and all forms of criminality in recent times has become hallmark of Kwara state.

He also tasked the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the entire Nigeria Police Force to redouble efforts to rid the state of all criminal elements before 2019 general elections.

The Minister stated this at the official commissioning of multi million naira mobile police barracks in Offa, solely built within six months by the Offa community and donated to the Nigeria Police.

Describing his statement as a call to duty, charging the IGP to ensure that Kwara state, once again, is safe for all to live in.

According to him, “What we are doing today is a strong message for the police and it is very apt considering what happened in Offa April 5th this year. We all remember the sadness the massacre of 33 innocent lives by hoodlums. And what Offa people have done is to ensure that never again will this be repeated in the town.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on the police in Kwara state and with what Offa people have done today in giving you the necessary support is to rid not just Offa but the entire Kwara state, of criminal elements, hoodlums, cultists, armed robbers and all undesirables.

“This is a call to duty by the police in the state to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the state is safe for all. It is unfortunate that the state in recent times, has become notorious for criminality.”