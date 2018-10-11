Osinbajo in closed door meeting with Adamawa gov, Bindow

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday met with the governor of Adamawa state, Jubrilla Bindow, behind closed door.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed to newsmen, there were indications that it may not be unconnected to the disputed outcome of the state All Progressives Congress (APC) primary which returned the incumbent as the governorship candidate of the party at the 2019 general elections.

There were insinuations too that his meeting with Osinbajo may also touch on the implications of the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who also hails from Adamawa state, as the Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

It would be recalled that the governor himself once disclosed that Atiku was instrumental to his election as the state governor in 2015.

Since Atiku’s emergence as the opposition Presidential candidate, there gave speculations the Bindow may work for his electoral victory in Adanawa state in 2019.

On the discontentment which followed the APC primary that returned Bindow as the APC governorship candidate for Adamawa state, two prominent aspirants, who contested against him, condemned the exercise alleging irregularities.

A brother to the Wife of the President, Mahmoud Ahmed, and a former anti-corruption czar, Nuhu Ribadu, alleged that the process was hijacked across the state.

Ahmed called for a sanction against party officials who he accused of circumventing the process in favour of the sitting governor.

Efforts made by newsmen to speak to the governor were frustrated as he left the Vice President’s office through the back door.