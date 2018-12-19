Osun guber: Fresh hurdles for Adeleke as FG files more charges

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, file a seven-count amended charge against the Osun State, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 22, 2018, Senator Ademola Adeleke and four others.

The Nigeria Police initially arraigned Adeleke and four other defendants on a four-count charge, bordering on alleged examination malpractices before Justice Edward Ekwo.

The others are, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (Principal, Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Ojo-Aro Osun State), Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (school Registrar) and Dare Samuel Olutope (a teacher).

They pleaded not guilty to the seven-count charge as the prosecution counsel, Simon Lough asked for a date to commence trial in the matter.

Responding, counsel to Adeleke, Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN),told the court that he need time to respond to all the processes served on him.

Also yesterday, Izinyon, moved an application dated December 17, 2018 for the release of Adeleke’s International Passport to enable him travel abroad for medical attention.

Justice Ekwo granted the application and ordered that the defendant’s travel documents be released to him to enable him travel to the United States of America for treatment between 7 and 28, January, 2019.

The Judge held that Adeleke should return the International Passport within three days of his return to the country.

Adeleke was in September, arraigned on four count charges, bordering on examination malpractices, along with his brother, Sikiru Adeleke and three others.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on self-recognizance by the Court.

The judge announced bail for Adeleke on self-recognition, while the 2nd and 3rd defendants are in the sum of N2 million each.

As part of his bail conditions, Sen Adeleke shall sign an undertaken to always attend trial and must not travel out of the country without the permission of the court.

The second and third defendants on their part, are to provide a surety each in the sum of N2 million.

The sureties, in addition, shall be owners of landed property within the jurisdiction of the court, which shall be verified by the registrar of the court.

They are also to submit their international passports to the court and must not travel out of the country without obtaining permission from the court.

However, Justice Ekwo ordered the remand in prison custody of the 4th and 5th defendants, Gbadamosi Ojo (school Registrar) and Dare Olutope (a teacher) since they did not apply for bail.

The defendants are accused of fraudulently, through personation, registering as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Ojo-Aro Osun State to enable them sit for the National Examination Council (NECO) examination of June/July 2017.