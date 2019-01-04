Parents of drowned Kaduna students demand compensation

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The parents of students of Victory School, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State who drowned on October 11 , 2017 have demanded immediate payment of the promised compensation by the Kaduna State Government.

They made their demand during a press conference held in Kaduna yesterday.

Spokesperson of the parents, Mr. Benedict Unuomogwe, said despite the adoption and approval of compensation to the affected parents, the order has not been carried out.

According to him, the parents appreciate President Buhari for his pronouncement a week after the incident for investigation and compensation to the affected families, and called for scholarships grant to be given to a member of each of the affected families.

“Your Excellency, your order has not been carried out. The Honourable Commissioner for Finance is still sitting on the compensation.

“This as a matter of fact according to the Hon. Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Ja’afaru I. Sani on the October 11, 2018 and quote ‘Investigations have been concluded, recommendations made, report adopted and Governor El-Rufai and the entire Executive Council have approved all recommendations including the compensation to be given to the beneficiaries of the victims of the tragedy and that in less than two weeks, the Ministry of Finance will carry out the disbursement.

“Your Excellency sir, series of letters have been written to you through the Hon. Commissioner for Education and Chief of Staff to the KDSG house and we know that the letters have not gotten to you.

“In view of all these, the affected parents request for an audience with President Buhari. Secondly, that the State Ministry for Finance should release the compensation within two weeks from this conference.

Thirdly, that the investigative report should be made available to the parents,” they demanded.

The affected parents are: Mr. Benedict Unuomogwe, Mr. Henry T. Umanyi, Mr. Basil Ukaegbu, Mr. Romanus Onuigbo and Mr. Abiodun Arogundade.

While the late students includes: Joseph Benedict (15yrs), Monday Umanyi (17yrs), David Ukaegbu (15yrs), Priscilla Romanus (15yrs) and Goodness Arogundade (15yrs).