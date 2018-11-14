Poverty escalating insurgency, Emir Sanusi warns

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that Boko Haram crisis will be a child’s play in the next 20 years if strong economy is not provided, and demographic explosion not addressed in northern Nigeria.

Speaking at a 3-day International Conference on Insurgency and The Phenomenon of Boko Haram, held in Kano yesterday, Sanusi said economic marginalisation and poverty in sub-Saharan Africa, especially Nigeria, were the major causes of the Boko Haram insurgency.

According to him, in the next 20 years, Nigerian youth population would skyrocket to 100 million, adding that if the government fails to rise and regulate the demographic growth, more crisis worse than Boko Haram could erupt.

The emir, who represented the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III noted that, fertility rate, investment in education, drug abuse and its causes must be looked into in order to have a peaceful society.

He however, noted that, the effort of rebuilding the northeast region, ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency, needs to be centred on the ecosystem of the area in order to find a lasting solution.

“In the next 20 years, Nigerian youth population would grow to almost 100 million of youth, men and women between the age of 20 and 40. What are they going to do? Is the civil service or banking industry going to employ them?.

“Now, if we don’t build on economy and demographic explosion not addressed, the Boko Haram insurgency would be a child’s play in the next 20 years.”

“so, we need to have that conversation, the fertility rate, lack of investment in education ,drug problem and looking at its causes. This would make a great impact in the effort to find a lasting solution in the northeast and the country as a whole, “ he said

He suggested that to fight extremism, the government should introduce regulation of religious preaching, calling for introduction of license to clerics who want to engage in preaching.

In his remarks, the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, revealed that his administration had spent over N500 million in fighting Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

“We provided sophisticated equipment and gadgets. We also used highly intelligent system and effective information gathering to decimate Boko Haram in our state, “ he said

He restated the commitment of the state government in fighting insecurity in the state, noting that without security, development would not be seen in a society.

Earlier in his remarks, Professor Mukhtar Umar Bunza, who delivered the keynote address, called on the federal government to urgently recruit, train and retrain security operatives.

He also called on the government to provide modern, more effective and sufficient armaments to replace the old weapons used by the security operatives, mostly the military.

Bunza, who is the Commissioner for Higher Education in Kebbi State, also called for intelligence sharing and synergy between the security agencies with modern equipment for better response and effectiveness.

Nigerian women have prevented over two million unplanned pregnancies in 2018 through the use of contraceptives.

This was revealed in a report unveiled at the ongoing International Conference on Family Planning currently holding in Kigali, Rwanda.

The report, which is available on the Family Planning 2020 website, showed that Nigerian women through the use of different contraceptives have prevented, 2,060,000 pregnancies in the year 2018 alone. The figure is higher than 2017’s figure of 1,904, 000.