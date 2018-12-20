Presidency orders DSS, Police, others to produce Badeh’s killers

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the security agencies in the country to fish out the killers of the former Chief if Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh (rtd).

Badeh was gruesomely murdered by suspected assassins along Abuja-Keffi road on Tuesday evening.

The President in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, described Badeh’s death as “very sad and unfortunate.”

He commiserated with the family of the late four-star general, his friends and professional colleagues in the military, and the people and government of Adamawa State.

Noting that, the late Badeh, who was also a former Chief of Air Staff, attained professional fulfillment in his over three decades military career, President Buhari regrets that he fell victim to incidence of violent and fatal attacks on the nation’s highways.

He directed security agencies to find the killers of the 15th Chief of Defence Staff and bring them to face the full force of the law, while ensuring greater security and safety for all users of the country’s roads.

The President prayed that God Almighty comforts all those who mourn Air Chief Marshal Badeh and grant his soul peaceful rest.