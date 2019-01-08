Published On: Tue, Jan 8th, 2019

President nominates Tukur NFIU Director

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Modibbo Tukur as a Director of the Nigerian Financial intelligence Unit (NFIU) in accordance with the provision of Section 5(1) of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Act 2018.
According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, this was contained in a letter dated January 7, 2019 to the Senate President seeking the confirmation of the nominee by the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.
Tukur, from Adamama State, is a holder of Master of Science (MSc) degree in International Business.
He is currently an Assistant Director in the NFIU, and has vast international experience in illegal assets recovery.

