Primaries: Buhari meets nine APC govs

• Set to name 2019 campaign council

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met nine governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa.

Governors in attendance included Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Rochas Okorocha (Imo).

Others were Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Sani Bello (Niger).

Also at the meeting were Simon Lalong (Plateau), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Tanko Almakura (Nasarawa).

This is just as the President assured that he will soon name members of his campaign council, ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Most of the governors have issues with the primaries held in their states.

They were led out of the President’s office after about two hours’ meeting by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Kyari also drove in his vehicle and followed the governors as they moved out from the administration gate.

But before the governors departed the State House, Okorocha, who is the Chairman of the APC Governors Forum, spoke briefly to State House correspondents on the purpose of the meeting.

He said: “We came to review the various crises characterizing our primaries, especially the APC, with a view to finding solution.

“So, we are looking for a way out in this regard. We are going to find solution, our party believes in justice, equity and fairness.

“We are requesting that let the right thing be done; and let everyone contest the elections,” he said.

On the composition of his campaign council, hesaid he will soon bring all speculations to an end by naming a Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to lead the All Progressives Congress, APC, to victory in the February 2019 general elections.

He said he was aware of the yearning by Nigerians for the formation of a full Presidential Campaign Council towards the APC’s victory in the

presidential elections.

He added that he appreciated the growing interest that Nigerians have shown in the issue, and that he was conscious of their keen expectations.

However, he implored members of the party and the public to exercise some patience regarding the constitution of the PCC.

“For now, the President and the party executives are focused on the APC convention scheduled for Saturday, October 6. The Presidential Campaign Council will be put in place after the convention,” he clarified.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by the President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said that his administration was determined to free Nigeria from corruption and set her on the path of development.

“We are the party that will free Nigeria from corruption and poor governance. We are the party of change. We will not let the country down.”