Sign in
Join
NEWS
Agriculture
CRIME
Breaking News
Education
Metro News
Health News
BUSINESS
Business News
Property
COLUMN
Monday Column
Tuesday Column
Wednesday Column
Thursday Column
Friday Column
FEATURE
Digest
Page 4 Report
Special Report
Villascope
POLITICS
Politics News
OPINION
Editorial
SPORT
MORE
Entertainment
Environment
Interviews
Arts and Culture
Tribute
Sponsored
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Create an account
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Peoples Daily Newspaper
... putting the people first
Peoples Daily Newspaper
... putting the people first
Menu
News Week
Magazine PRO
Subscribe Now
Company
About
Contact us
Subscription Plans
My account
READ MORE
Police arrest suspected mastermind of Taraba pastors, monarch kidnap
Search
Search
Peoples Daily Newspaper
... putting the people first
Subscribe
NEWS
Agriculture
CRIME
Breaking News
Education
Metro News
Health News
BUSINESS
Business News
Property
COLUMN
Monday Column
Tuesday Column
Wednesday Column
Thursday Column
Friday Column
FEATURE
Digest
Page 4 Report
Special Report
Villascope
POLITICS
Politics News
OPINION
Editorial
SPORT
MORE
Entertainment
Environment
Interviews
Arts and Culture
Tribute
Sponsored
Peoples Daily Newspaper
PRO
Music
Reps to Tinubu: Strengthen security operations across Nigeria
May 7, 2025
Kano govt blames Ganduje over perennial water crisis
May 7, 2025
Information Ministry commences mid-term performance review in line with presidential deliverables
May 7, 2025
PDP Constitutes Edo State Caretaker Committee with Aziegbemi as Chairman
May 7, 2025
2027: Tinubu, APC jittery over coalition of opposition parties, says Atiku
May 7, 2025
Celebrity
Reps to Tinubu: Strengthen security operations across Nigeria
May 7, 2025
Kano govt blames Ganduje over perennial water crisis
May 7, 2025
Information Ministry commences mid-term performance review in line with presidential deliverables
May 7, 2025
PDP Constitutes Edo State Caretaker Committee with Aziegbemi as Chairman
May 7, 2025
2027: Tinubu, APC jittery over coalition of opposition parties, says Atiku
May 7, 2025
Politics
Politics News
Villascope
Buba Galadima accuses APC of plots to destroy NNPP, Kano gov’t
May 7, 2025
Speaker raises alarm over renewed terror attacks in Borno, other states
May 7, 2025
Reps: Delta PDP Lawmakers dump PDP, join APC
May 7, 2025
Kogi Assembly threatens to issue arrest warrant against KOSSIPA boss
May 7, 2025
Edo Speaker, Agbebaku, two House members, others dump PDP for APC
May 7, 2025
Finance
Reps to Tinubu: Strengthen security operations across Nigeria
May 7, 2025
Kano govt blames Ganduje over perennial water crisis
May 7, 2025
Information Ministry commences mid-term performance review in line with presidential deliverables
May 7, 2025
PDP Constitutes Edo State Caretaker Committee with Aziegbemi as Chairman
May 7, 2025
2027: Tinubu, APC jittery over coalition of opposition parties, says Atiku
May 7, 2025
Travel
Reps to Tinubu: Strengthen security operations across Nigeria
May 7, 2025
Kano govt blames Ganduje over perennial water crisis
May 7, 2025
Information Ministry commences mid-term performance review in line with presidential deliverables
May 7, 2025
PDP Constitutes Edo State Caretaker Committee with Aziegbemi as Chairman
May 7, 2025
2027: Tinubu, APC jittery over coalition of opposition parties, says Atiku
May 7, 2025
Food
Reps to Tinubu: Strengthen security operations across Nigeria
May 7, 2025
Kano govt blames Ganduje over perennial water crisis
May 7, 2025
Information Ministry commences mid-term performance review in line with presidential deliverables
May 7, 2025
PDP Constitutes Edo State Caretaker Committee with Aziegbemi as Chairman
May 7, 2025
2027: Tinubu, APC jittery over coalition of opposition parties, says Atiku
May 7, 2025
Marketing
Reps to Tinubu: Strengthen security operations across Nigeria
May 7, 2025
Kano govt blames Ganduje over perennial water crisis
May 7, 2025
Information Ministry commences mid-term performance review in line with presidential deliverables
May 7, 2025
PDP Constitutes Edo State Caretaker Committee with Aziegbemi as Chairman
May 7, 2025
2027: Tinubu, APC jittery over coalition of opposition parties, says Atiku
May 7, 2025
Tech
Reps to Tinubu: Strengthen security operations across Nigeria
May 7, 2025
Kano govt blames Ganduje over perennial water crisis
May 7, 2025
Information Ministry commences mid-term performance review in line with presidential deliverables
May 7, 2025
PDP Constitutes Edo State Caretaker Committee with Aziegbemi as Chairman
May 7, 2025
2027: Tinubu, APC jittery over coalition of opposition parties, says Atiku
May 7, 2025
Make-up