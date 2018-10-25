Reps probe influx of adulterated petroleum products

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa and Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives on Wednesday moved to probe why the increase in adulterated petroleum products with the aid of marketers and its negative effect on the end users.

The House mandated the committees also on Habitat, Environment and Petroleum Resources to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and report back to the House within four legislative weeks.

This was based on a motion promoted by Rep. Joseph Edionwele (PDP-Edo).

Edionwele in his submission explained that adulteration of petroleum products was the mixing of pure products with other substances, thus diminishing the quality of the original products.

The Edo lawmaker stressed that as a result of greed for higher profits, marketers of petroleum products resorted to adulteration of petroleum products.

The lawmaker added that they adulterated the petroleum products without putting into consideration the danger to consumers and consequent economic losses to the country.

He expressed concern that the adulterated products could be dangerous to consumers who use the products as domestic fuel as well as for vehicles.

The lawmaker further expressed worry that adulteration of the products caused serious health hazard to human life, the environment and properties.

“The negative effects of petroleum products adulterated can result to significant loss in government revenue and other economic losses.

He said there was the need to ensure that the security, safety and wellbeing of all citizens were protected and to safeguard government revenue from loss owing to the attendant effects of adulterated petroleum products.

Rep. Sergius Ogun (PDP-Edo), in his contribution said the issues of adulterated petroleum products such as kerosene and petrol were worrisome.

“I think it is time we call them to order, as people who patronize them end up spending more money to maintain their cars as lives are also involved.

“This should not be allowed because it can drive away foreign investors,” he said.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the presiding officer, Speaker Yakubu Dogara