Reps probe killings of female students in Delta

By Christiana Ekpa and Umar Puma

The House of Representatives yesterday move to probe the incessant killings of young female students in Delta State University, Abraka.

The lower chamber further mandated its committee on Police Affairs to interface with the Inspector-General of Police and the Delta State Commissioner of Police with a view to taking necessary and effective measures to arrest the deplorable situation.

The resolution of the House followed a motion sponsored by Mr. Lovette Idisi (PDP, Delta) during Thursday plenary.

Moving the motion, Idisi said it is disturbing that despite the reoccurrence of the killings, security in the area has remained casual with no efforts to beef it up in order to check the killings and protect the vulnerable citizens.

He explained that the killings are specifically targeted at the female folks whose used sanitary pads and underwear are allegedly needed for ritual purposes.

“If drastic steps are not urgently taken, the killings could continue unabated to the extent that the successes recorded in the Delta State University could be eroded and the university may become unattractive to prospective students”, the lawmaker warned.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the House through a voice vote majority and a minute silence was therefore observed in honour of a 300 Level student of the Department of Mass Communication of Delta State University, Abraka, Miss Elozino Ogege.

The most recent killing carried out by men suspected to be ritual Killers styled “Yahoo boys” in Delta State was that of the late student.