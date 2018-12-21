Reps summon Kachikwu, Zainab, Baru unbudgeted subsidy funds

Share This





















I’ll make Nigeria regional air transportation hub, Buhari assures

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to make the country the regional

airport transportation hub.

The President gave the assurance yesterday at the commissioning ceremony of the new Terminal at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja yesterday.

The President who commended the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for the completion of the project described the event as “yet another significant milestone for International air travellers in and out of the Federal Capital Territory.”

Hesaid “I wish to assure you therefore, that Government remains committed to developing Nigeria into Regional air transportation hub and thereby assuming its leadership in the aviation sub sector in Africa.”

He recalled that the Minister had easier assured him in October that he would ensure the commissioning of the Abuja Terminal when was commissioning the one of Port Harcourt.

He added that “With the commissioning of this Terminal, Nigeria is moving towards achieving and meeting global aviation standards in facilitation, passenger processing and service delivery in tandem with international best practices.

This Administration recognises aviation as a catalyst for economic growth and as such will continue to encourage and support the actualization of projects that will place Nigerian Airports amongst the best in the world.

This event today, reflects Government’s deliberate policy to sustain the development of Nigeria’s infrastructure. We are gradually closing the infrastructural deficit bedevilling our country.

I am happy to note the progress being made in both the airports and sea ports on the implementation of the Executive Order on the Ease of Doing Business. Government officials manning these gateways are to sustain the momentum and ensure travellers in and out of the country have the best of experience as a necessary complement to the ultra-modern terminal.

While appreciating the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Transportation (Aviation), the Government of the Peoples Republic of China and the China Exim Bank for their financial support and the various roles they played leading to the successful completion of this project the President also commended the contractor, Messrs CCECC for delivering this project on time.

“Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Terminal is the first airport terminal to be connected to rail transport system in the Country and indeed in the region. This has provided passengers and other airport users with a choice in the mode of transport to and from the city centre. I recall taking a ride from the City Metro station to the Airport on the day the rail line was commissioned,” he noted.

Sirika in his comments noted that the new Abuja Terminal was the second in the series of Airport terminals to be commissioned from the projects funded by the China-Exim bank loan of $500m with a counterpart funding of $100m from the debt management office.

He underscored the importance of the project thus: “From political and economic perspectives, this airport is very strategic to Nigeria not only because it is the gateway to the nation’s capital but also because it is the second busiest airport in the country and the fastest growing in passenger traffic in West and Central Africa, with an average growth rate of 8%, where the world average growth is 5.8%.

“The Airport processed 5,709,012 passengers in 2017. This volume equals to about 13 times the total number of passengers recorded by Ghana as a country.

“The terminal building you are about to commission Mr President, has annual passenger capacity of 15m covering a space of approximately 56,000m2.

“It also has the following facilities as well as capabilities; 72 check-in counters;

5 baggage collection carousels; 28 immigration desks at arrival and 16 at departure; 8 security screening points; 8 passenger boarding bridges; Walkway to link the FCT metro rail;Additional apron for remote parking of aircraft and Linkway to domestic wing And many other facilities that are properly designed and laid out in accordance with modern requirements for airport operations.”

He hinted that the second phase of the project would soon commence saying “Mr President will recall FEC approval of the second tranche for the funding of the phase two of this project in the sum of $461,795,551.02.

The phase takes into cognisance, additional facilities that will enhance airport efficiency. These includes but not limited to Construction of additional apron; Multi-level car park; Fire station Additional boarding bridges; Connection between the old and the new terminals and facility and boarding bridge to accommodate Airbus A380.”

According to him, the phase two also includes completion of Kano and Lagos terminals.