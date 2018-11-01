Reps summon oil coys over alleged N91trn scam

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The House of the Representative Committee on Petroleum Downstream yesterday summoned the Managing Directors of Mahart Petroleum, Alkeri Oil among others for allegedly shortchanging Nigeria to the tune of N91trition.

Our correspondent reports that, the motion was moved on the 6th June 2018 to the effect that Nigeria has been shortchanged by agents of government which NNPC was a supervisory agency.

The Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Akinlaja Iranola who issued the summoned at the investigative hearing by his lead committee said the committee equally have the names of Boi petroleum company –off taker of, a Chinese company which was alleged to operate through their agents in Nigeria.

According to him, “the NNPC has Mahart Petroleum and Alkeri oil acting on behalf of NNPC and we are told that Nigeria is shortchanged to the tune of N91trn.

That NNPC has agents that deal with this instigation; Mahart Petroleum and Alkeri Oil, both working on behalf of NNPC but we all know that NNPC is the supervisory agency of oil business in Nigeria, They alleged that Nigeria is shortchanged to the tune of 91trn “But all these allegation cannot be proven if all the whole stakeholders are not complete before this panel. Therefore, we have gotten letter from NNPC asking for another date to appear. We have also got representation from Duke Oil asking for another date because we invited them too.

“We have not heard from Alkeri oil, we have not heard from Mahart petroleum, so we using this medium to inform Nigerians that the Managing Director of Mahart Oil and Alkeri oil should appear before this committee here on date that will be communicated to them, and failure to do so, we will use our constitutional right to compel their appearance because Nigeria needs every kobo for the economic development of this country.

“And for the National Assembly and the House of Representatives have passed a resolution to investigate the allegation, I do not think it behooves on anybody to refuse to appear before the committee if they have a good case. Therefore, the A and M to appear at the next hearing which will be communicated to them

“For Duke oil that has made representation and the Managing Director of NNPC that had contacted us, we will contact them for another date that they should also appear, so that Nigerians will know the truth because when we here heard the figure too we were baffled that the amount that is more than enough for more than 12 year budget of Nigeria is being taunted, but whatever it is an allegation is an allegation.

He stressed that the committee will ensure that any company involved that require justice will get justice.

Bola Aidi the representative of law firms Onoja, Muiz Banire and Bola Aidi Who are the tripartite legal consortium asked the House to investigating the missing fund in the accounts of NNPC.

“We are the one that brought the petition asking this august house to investigate what is likely to be the missing fund in the accounts of the NNPC Our prayer is that this committee will investigate the matter adequately.

“Wangboai Which also involve our company as a facilitator has been lifting oil since January 2016 and the NNPC is Saying they are not aware of the transaction So, we are asking the House to investigate on behalf of this, so that we can know that some people have constituted themselves to sell oil on behalf of Nigeria ““It is something that involves monumental sum of the money. It is supposed to last for 30 year. They have commenced lifting and they are still lifting. The deal involves 80trn metric tones’ of low each liter of metric contains 1145 tillion, now we are talking of 42, 43 per litre, you now times 42 into 80 times 1145 places, that is what is likely to be missing in the account of Nigeria “We deal with evidence, because our clients has shown to us agreement written that NNPC through Alkedi will deliver 80trn to Wangboi through Mahart Oil. That agreement we have in our possession and we have delivered to the committee and the agreement was lodged with banks, showing that the transaction is ongoing

“NNPC did not say there was a transaction that failed, they said there was nothing like that when we have document mandating and showing that they can give this oil through Alkedi Oil,” Aidi said