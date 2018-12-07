Reps to FG: Use Abacha loot to complete Ajaokuta Steel

Share This





















*Want Global Infrastructure, others prosecuted

By Christiana Ekpa and Umar Puma

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prosecute the Global Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (GINL) and other companies indicted in the mismanagement of Ajaokuta Steel Company, for economic sabotage, in line with the directive of late President Musa Yar’Adua in 2008.

The Green Chamber equally charged the government use looted funds recovered from the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha to supplement the funding for the completion of the company.

The House also urged the federal government to demonstrate political will to resuscitate the Ajaokuta Steel Company by disbursing the two billion dollars needed to complete the two percent of the external components of the project, which includes completing the external rail track system, access road linkages, mining sites among others.

The resolution of the House followed part of the recommendation of the House Ad-hoc Committee that investigated the failure of Ajaokuta Steel Company to commence operations since its inception, which was adopted at the Committee of the Whole on yesterday.

The House urged the government to terminate the recent re-concession agreement signed with GINL on August 1, 2016, as there is still an extant Federal Government indictment against the company.

According to the House, both the GINL and “ all indicted local collaborators should be made to pay damages to the host communities that suffered loss of lives when the Company used brutal force against workers who tried to stop the Company from stripping and vandalizing the assets of the plants.”

The House added that GINL and its associates be banned from further doing any business in the country, as its associates be banned from further doing any business in the country “as its track record has been marred by duplicity and fraud .”

The House also urged the federal government not to think of concessioning or re-concessioning steel companies in the country, as there are capable hands in the country to manage the companies under the control of the government, if the companies are properly funded.

Part of the recommendations of the committee includes; “that the Company, Global Infrastructures Nigeria Ltd and its associates be banned from further doing any business in Nigeria as its track record has been marred by duplicity and fraud; “that accelerated legislative work must be done by both Chambers of the National Assembly to ensure that both the Ajaokuta Steel Company and the National Iron Ore Manufacturing Company, Itakpe, are removed from the Privatization List; “that both the Company, Global Infrastructures Nigeria Ltd and all indicted local collaborators should be made to pay damages to the host communities that suffered loss of lives when the Company used brutal force against the workers (most of whom were community youths) who tried to stop the Company from stripping and vandalizing the assets of the concessioned plants; “that the Federal Government should revive relations with the original builders of the Company (TPE of Russia) towards wooing them back to continue and complete the good work they started alongside the current Management Team of indigenous Sole Administrators who have shown expertise and practical knowledge in the integrated steel plants management and production.”