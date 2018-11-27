Rise above primordial sentiments, Masari urges armed forces

Share This





















Fron Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has urged men and officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces to rise above primordial sentiments in defending the unity and territorial integrity of the country.

Masari stated this yesterday while receiving members of the Senior Staff Course 41 of the Command and Staff College Jaji Who paid him a courtesy visit.

He noted that when politicians are preoccupied with polítics , the army are more concerned with safeguarding the nation and maintaining peace and order .

Similarly, the governor condoled the Nigerian Armed Forces over the loss of 44 men in the recent terrorists attack in Borno.

Masari said the group who are on study tour of the state, should understand that Katsina has a rich history of Islamic and western scholarship predating colonial era.

“Most of the post-colonial political leaders of the North had their education in Katsina . Even the incumbent President Muhammad Buhari schooled in Katsina,” he added.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Brigadier General O. R Adeyanju said they are in Katsina as part of their study tour on the education development of the state.

He however, expressed satisfaction with the governor’s efforts in developing and ensuring peace and security in the state.