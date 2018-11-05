Saraki, Gowon, Ahmed, Oyedepo, others bid Bamgboye farwell

Share This





















From Oluseyi Dasilva Ilorin

The remains of the first Military Governor of Kwara State, General David Bamgboye was committed to mother earth in his country home, Omu Aran, Kwara State on Saturday.

Bamgboye, a disciplined military commander was said to have been one of those who facilitated the sitting of the state Capital at Ilorin aside his numerous achievements.

The burial which started with a commendation service at Kwara Provincial headquarters of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Ilorin on Friday during which Archbishop of Olusegun Adeyemi gave the commendation sermon.

In his sermon, Adeyemi lamented the influence of occultism in church and political circle in the country adding that occultism is a sin that would bar most people from entering the kingdom of God.

He also expressed regret that many known Christian leaders still engage in occultic activities alleging that some of them “sleep with demons on the seaside to obtain power.”

The ancient town of Omu Aran was agog on Saturday with visitors as well as sons and daughters of the town who came to give theirs a last respect.

Also at Omu Aran, Bishop Philip Adeyemo of the Anglican Cathedral Omu-Aran while delivering his sermon, “ said we are celebrating the life of a man that God used to do a lot of things for Kwara State, his Omu-Aran community and humanity at large.”

In his twitter angle, Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed said,“Late Brig.David Bamigboye’s laid the foundation for a great Kwara State as its first Governor. We will immortalize him by naming a befitting monument after this great pioneer and statesman.”

In attendance at the burial were prominent Nigerians such as the President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, rtd, Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Churches, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and his wife Mrs Omolewa Ahmed, former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and his wife and other dignitaries who came to pay their last respect to the departed leader.