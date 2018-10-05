Saraki holds secret talk with Taraba APC guber candidate in Jalingo

Share This





















Ayodele Samuel Lagos

The Senate President and Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Bukola Saraki on Wednesday secretly met with Alhaji Sani Abubakar Dalandi, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Taraba State.

Saraki was in Jalingo, Taraba state capital to meet with PDP delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primary election slated for this Saturday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The APC governorship candidate had arrived the Danbaba Suntai Local Airport few minutes to the departure of the Senate President from the state.

A source who witnessed the meeting said “after the arrival of the Senate President in a chartered aircraft 5NYZY, he drove straight to town, some minutes to his return Sani Dalandi drove in a black Toyota 2015 cammary and head straight to the VIP waiting room.

About 15 minutes, the Senate President returned and went straight to the VIP wing, while members of his entourage headed straight to a waiting aircraft for boarding.

“The meeting was very brief but no one was allowed to go close to VIP wing, even staffs of the airport were also restricted to the VIP wing, while the meeting lasted” another eyewitness said.

The APC governorship candidate is currently a Special Adviser to Senate President Bukola Saraki.

‎Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in April this year appointed Abubakar Danladi as his Special Adviser on Special Duties.

Dalandi emerged Candidate of the APC in a primary election many stakeholders are calling for it’s cancellation, saying it was marred with irregularities and voilence.