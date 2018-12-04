School feeding programme kicks off in FCT January – Official

Share This





















By Paul Efiong

As Federal Capital Territory Administration is set to kick-start the home grown school feeding programme across primary schools within the FCT, next year, a Director, Federal Capital Territory Universal Basic Education Board(UBEB) has said.

The programme, according to FCT UBEB Director, Dr. Adamu Jatou Unoma in an interview with our reporter in his office yesterday explained that the policy seeks to provide food for all public primary school pupils in primary one to three in the Federal Capital Territory. adding that measure to ensure a transparent policy implementation has been put in place by the government.

Dr Adamu further disclosed that the programme will have a multiplier effect and has a value chain comprising local farmers and food vendors who will feed the pupils adding that the adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the initiative accomplish the purpose to which it was created for adding that the main objective is boosting increasing national food production as well as ensuring children go to school as educated remains the major key for proper growth and development.

He maintained that in FCT as part of its mechanism to ensure success in the programme had conducted a survey by inviting the national office r of the programme for an interactive session on how best the government can key into the programme for optimal result.

The director also disclosed that several workshop to sensitize and discuss the implementation processes, structure and other relevant issues that relate to effectiveness of the programme in the Territory was carried out disclosing that forms have ready to been distributed to interested food vendors whose residence or business must be close to the schools of choice while interview and verification on the matter will kick off in latter date before the implementation.

On the achievements of his board so far, FCT UBEB director said, salaries of teachers in all public schools in the territory are promptly paid while quality and qualify teachers are in the schools to do what they know how to do best.