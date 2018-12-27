SDGs: Mrs Fayemi bags gender mainstreaming award

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

Wife of Ekiti state Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has received the “Gender Mainstreaming Award” presented to the state government by the UN Women.

According to a statement issued by Funmi Ajala, Special Assistant (Media) to the Wife of the Governor, the award is in recognition of the achievements of Ekiti State Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) office in the area of gender mainstreaming.

It said the state SDGs Secretary and Focal Person, Mr Olukayode Adunmo, while presenting the award, had explained that one of the 17 sustainable goals, precisely, Goal 5, was to “achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.”

He added that Ekiti state SDGs office had always been fully involved in making this goal a reality through the various policies and programmes introduced and executed by the administration.

He explained that UNWomen, in partnership with the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs (OSSAP-SDGs), invited the SDGs office in the 36 states of the federation to submit the summary of their works on gender mainstreaming.

He said out of the 36 states, Ekiti State and three other States were recognised for their outstanding performance and were presented with the plaque of Excellence.

The statement added that Adunmo had acknowledged the work done by Erelu Fayemi during the first tenure (2010-2014) as what made it possible to achieve the award.

He said: “Your contribution can be attested to your endless fight towards the enactment of the Gender Based Violence (GBV) Bill in November 2011. Ekiti State was the first State to enact this bill through your contribution and this is a lofty development.” We thank you ma for all your effort.”

It said Mrs Erelu Fayemi thanked the State SDGs team and stated that her office would continue to work with the MDAs that works on SDGs related issues, in the overall interest of the state.