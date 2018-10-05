Senatorial primary: APC delegates die in Jigawa auto crash

Share This





















No fewer than seven delegates of All Progressive Congress APC in Jigawa state were confirmed dead as a result of a ghastly motor accident that occurred at Rukutu village in Sule Tankarkar local government while on their way back home from the party’s senatorial primary election held in Gumel.

The deceased delegates whom were from Gwiwa local government area, are said to be the first set of accredited delegates that casted their votes in the contest between the four aspirants.

Jigawa state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdu Jinjiri who confirmed the accident, said the incident occurred around 10 pm on their way back to home Gwiwa local government area of the state.

He explained that, the accident occurred between two vehicles that were on top speed heading to Gwiwa from the delegates election in Gumel.

The police spokesperson maintained that, the vehicle with registration number AA 87 MAN and one other vehicle brushed each other while speeding towards the same direction that resulted in both cars sumer-sult into the bush.

According to him, as result six of the passengers including a driver died on the spot while one died on reaching the hospital.

In a statement issued and signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Mallam Bello Zaki, the governor condoled the families for the loss of the delegates.

The Jigawa Deputy Governor, Barrister Ibrahim Hassan has polled 1,863 votes to clinch the north-east senatorial primary election that held at the township stadium in Hadejia.

Announcing the result the election returning officer Hon. Bello Ibrahim declared that Ibrahim Hassan having polled 1,863 votes from the total accredited number of 2,214 delegates and defeated Alhaji Maikudi Garba who scored only 142 votes.

The voting which started as early as 2pm on Wednesday was however, halted for about six hours when some people insisted on being accredited to enable them vote.

Election continued at 11pm until 5.30 am of Thursday when the result was finally announced.

Also, former Senator Abdullahi Danladi Sankara defeated three other contestants including the present senator representing North-west Abdullahi Abubakar Ojo after polling 2,664 votes.

Mallam Hadi Ukashatu polled 473 while the serving senator polled 325 votes and the last contestant Eng. Habu Gumel polled only 14 votes respectively.

Serving Senator Sabo Muhammed Nakudu won the APC North-central senatorial contest after polling 1,117 while his challenger Shitu Galambi scored 1018 votes.