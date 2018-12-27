Shehu Sani donates N50m Unity Hall to community

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the Senate, Shehu Sani has donated a multipurpose hall to the Adara community in memory of the late Agom Adara.

Speaking during the handover of the hall to the community yesterday,Shehu Sani said the late Agom Adara, Dr. Raphael Maiwada Galadima, served his people diligently and was killed in a cool blood, hence the need to immortalised him for his service to the people.

“There is no better way to remember the late Agom Adara than to have a legacy project in his name.

“The Agom Adara has served the people of Kachia, Kaduna State and dedicated his life for the service of humanity.

“ This building is not just a building but, a structure that will unify and cemented a peaceful coexistence among the people of the community.

“ Tolerance is inevitable if we want to continue to live in peace”, Shehu Sani said.

The residents who in their numbers trooped out to witness the handing over lauded the foresight of the Senator Shehu Sani for donating a multipurpose hall to the community in memory of the late Agom Adara.

The Chairman of the Adara Development Association, Mumini Madogo said the people of the community will never forget the gesture, saying that it is a happiest moment for the people of the community.

“ We are solely behind the senator, and we are thanking God for his life for thinking alone this line to give back to the society”, he said.

While handing over the property to the leadership of CAN and Adara Development Association, Shehu Sani said the building will serve as a convergence point for the people of the community.

“ This multipurpose hall was built to assist the social economy of the people and to serve as a point where ideas can be shared amongst the people of different diverse”, the senator said.

The building which was 2000 capacity worth fifty million naira