Skills acquisition: Bauchi agency graduates 101 orphans, vulnerable children

From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Bauchi state Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency, BASOVCA, has graduated 101 orphans and vulnerable children from its skills acquisition scheme,

Just as they were presented with gifts of starter packs that will enable them to start their own businesses.

The Executive Chairman of the Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Hali Abdullahi stated this in a statement issued and signed by the Information Officer of the Agency, Hajiya Aisha Idris Bamai made available to newsmen in Bauchi yesterday.

According to the statement, the focus of the training programme was on vocational trade and skills acquisition that could easily be converted into small businesses to create steady means of income for the beneficiaries OVCs in the state.

“The starter packs would enable the beneficiaries to take off smoothly and possibly later transform into small or medium scale enterprises.

“The effort is also to build capacity amongst the vulnerable children by empowering them with necessary skills to make them self-reliant.

“During the training was done in areas such as Fashion Designing,

Catering and Confectioneries Production, Hairdressing and Barbing,

Leather Shoes, as well as Liquid Soap, Detergents and Disinfectant Production, among a host of other skills,” it stated.

The statement also explained that the Agency distributed food and clothing materials to the Orphans and Vulnerable Children across the state under the shelter interventions.

It said, the Agency upgrade the Ambassador M C Abubakar Vocational college to Technical college to provide advanced skills to the vulnerable children in the society.

The statement, however, commended the state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar for giving the agency all the necessary support to implement all the projects.