Sultan directs Muslims to watch out for new moon

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed Muslims in the country to watch out for the new lunar month of Safar 1440 A.H. from Tuesday.

Mr Abubakar gave the directive in a statement by Sambo Junaidu, the chairman of Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto on Monday in Sokoto.

He said: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Tuesday Oct. 9, equivalent to 29th day of Muharram 1440A.H. shall be the day to look for the new moon of Safar 1440AH.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

The Sultan prayed for Allah’s help for Muslims to discharge of their religious obligations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Safar is the second month on the Islamic Calendar. (NAN)