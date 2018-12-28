Termination of state owned power plant sale remains, says Wike

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu with agency report

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state has said there is no going back on the termination of the sale of valued state assets to Sahara Energy Limited.

The governor has declared that no amount of blackmail and propaganda will alter his administration’s decision.

According to a statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, the special assistant to the Rivers State Governor, electronic media, Governor Wike said: “No amount of blackmail will change the situation. The courts are there for them to seek redress.

“Rivers and Lagos States are not the same. No single man can dictate what happens in Rivers State. We have different ethnic groups and culture.”

Wike said that the termination of the sale of valued state assets to Sahara Energy followed due process.

He called on those aggrieved to seek redress in court.

The statement said the governor spoke on Boxing Day during the 2018 Ogbakor Etche December Convention at Obiri Etche, Umugwu, Okehi.

He said: “The Rivers State Government was not vindictive in terminating the sale of valued state assets to Sahara Energy Limited. One company used three subsidiaries to illegally acquire state assets.

“If there was any vindictiveness, it was on the part of those who used the State Government to deny Rivers people their valued state assets”.

The governor said that the Rivers State Government resolved to implement the White Paper on the recommendations of the Justice Omereji Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the sale of valued state assets because there is no stay of execution stopping the administration.

He said that the godfather of Tonye Cole and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi lost at the High Court and Court of Appeal when he tried to stop the implementation of the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

Governor Wike said the Minister of Transportation and his business partner illegally bought over State assets with a plot to install Tonye Cole for the purchase of more state assets.

“Rivers people have come to know that only one person bought all their assets. He came and took what belongs to the entire state. Now they want to acquire more”, he said.

Speaking further, Governor Wike said he will continue to support Etche ethnic nationality and develop their communities through key projects.

He said that his administration will complete the State Sports Academy and all ongoing road projects in Etche to further enhance the economy of the area.

The governor said that more than any other administration in the past, he has executed key projects in the area.

On the forthcoming elections, Governor Wike urged Rivers people not to vote APC because the Federal Government has not executed any single project in Rivers State.

President General of Ogbakor Etche, Machy Nwodim said that the Etche people will re-elect Governor Wike because of his outstanding projects delivery. They urged the governor to execute more projects in Etche land during his second term.

In his remarks, Onye-Ishi Etche and Paramount Ruler of Etche Kingdom, Ochie E. N. B. Opurum said Etche people are reaping the benefits of their support for Governor Wike in 2015. He said Etche people will support Governor Wike again in 2019.