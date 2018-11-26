The colourful turning of Atiku as 7th Waziri Adamawa

Share This





















Maryam Abeeb, Abuja

The Minister of Education , Mallam Adamu Adamu has lamented that lack of a consistent counselling practice in basic and secondary schools contribute to the increasing rate of out-of-school children .

The Minister added that the lack of a well coordinated counselling practice is also a contributing factor to reduction in completion rate and increase in the rate of anti-social behaviour in schools.

While speaking at the the unveiling , dissemination and distribution of the national policy on counseling in Abuja, he stressed that counseling plays an important role in the moral development and academic performance of learners in schools.

He disclosed that the present management of the ministry has decided to design and streamline the duties of counsellors and define their relationship with other school personnel in counselling practice by developing the National Policy on Counselling.

“Furthermore, the lack of well coordinated and consistent counselling practice in our basic and secondary schools has contributed in no small measure to the number of out-of-school children, reduction in completion rate, increase in the rate of anti-social behaviour in schools and other vices militating against the development of our school children into responsible members of the society,” he said.

According to him, the policy would entrench a regime of international best practices and to clarify all areas of possible conflicts and misconception in the practice of counseling .

He said that the implementation of the national policy on counseling will creates conducive teaching and learning environment in Nigeria schools.

Adamu said with the rise in truancy, poor performance, cultism, examination malpractices, drug abuse, sexual harassment and the general decline in parental care, the need for counseling service become imperative.

He however urged all the education stakeholders to support and ensure the implementation of the policy in accordance with its provision .