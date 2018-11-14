Troops foil attack, arrest female suicide bomber in Maiduguri

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

Troops of 251 Task Force Battalion Maiduguri yesterday foiled what could have been a deadly attack, as a female suicide bomber who attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri was intercepted.

The lady, who strapped her body with a suicide vest ready for detonation, was sighted in a bush in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

It was gathered that troops stationed at the entry point into the town were alerted following her suspicious movements.

A statement issued by Director, Army Public Relations Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu yesterday, said the lady attempted to sneak into the town to detonate her suicide vest and inflict maximum casualties on innocent Nigerians.

“Upon interrogation, she said her name was Shaidatu Adamu,19 years old from Gwoza in Borno State”.

“She was sent on a lone mission. She confessed that she has been in Sambisa Forest for about 3 years. Consequently, troops from 47 Explosive Ordinance Device Battalion were invited to diffuse the explosives. She has been transferred to 7 Military Intelligence Brigade Maiduguri for further investigations,” the statement disclosed.