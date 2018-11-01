UBE: World Bank warns Nigeria against misuse of $611m loan

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Following the 611million US Dollars loan released to Nigeria by the World Bank to support the strengthening of its Universal Basic Education, the World Bank has warned the Nigeria Government that if the money is not used judiciously by achieving the aim and objectives, the Nigeria government will refund the money back to the World Bank.

This was disclosed yesterday by the World Bank Task Team Leader in charge of the Better Education Service Delivery For All (BESDA), Hajiya Aisha Garba at the flag off of the BESDA which was held at the Event Center Birnin Kebbi.

She added that, the money which was released to the Nigeria government was aimed to address the first pillar of the Ministerial Strategic Plan (MSP) 2016-2019 on out of school children.

Mrs Garba who stated further that major objectives of the BESDA is to increase equitable access for out of school children, improve literacy in focus as well as strengthen accountability for results in basic Education in Nigeria.

“We released this fund to assist the 36 states including the FCT but failure to used it and achieved the good results the World Bank will collect it’s money back” she added.

In his remarks, the representatives of the Ministry of Education, and the Vice Chancellor Federal University Birnin Kebbi Professor Bello B. Sheahu, commended the World Bank for initiating the Better Education Service Delivery For All Project and providing a total sum of US&611million in supporting Nigeria Government in strengthening the Universal Basic Education as well as addressing other challenges in the education sector.

He said further that no any nation that can rise above the level of its educational development rather it must have a well-developed educational system that will equip it’s people and prepare them with the adequate knowledge that would enable them to take competitive advantage of the 21st century knowledge derived economy.

The Minister who stated that the current challenges affecting the Nigeria educational system has left much to be desired adding that the system as characterized by the high illiteracy level, infrastructural decay and deficit.

“We have unqualified teachers, lack of instructional resources and poor funding, with an estimated of 13.2 million children out of school globally while Nigeria has the highest number in the sub Saharan Africa” he lamented.

The Minister who explained further with dismay that for Nigeria to address the challenges adequately the country must strengthen the quality of basic education by confronting head-on those factors that denied our children access to Basic Education.

He commended the Kebbi State Governments for their commitment and contribution towards ensuring the success of the program.

Delivery his speech, Kebbi State Governor, represented by the Deputy Ismail Yombe Dabai thank the World Bank and Federal Government for initiating the programme, assured them of full implementation and commitments in ensuring quality education in the state.

He said that the State government has approved the establishment of Six Tsangaya schools with over 2000 pupils with aimed in reducing the out of school children.

Also in his welcome address, the Hon. Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Mohammed Magwatta said that Kebbi State Government has invested more on education sector adding that over 7000 tables and chairs have been distributed to schools across the State.

He added that over 700 teachers have been recruited into Almajiri primary schools while over 20 teachers has under capacity building workshops in the state.