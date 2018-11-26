WAEC gives breakdown of 2018 result

Share This





















Maryam Abeeb, Abuja

West African Examination Council (WAEC) has given a breakdown of the results of the just concluded West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

Head of the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Mr Olu Adenipekun, Wednesday announced that 39, 557 candidates obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics in the WASSCE for private candidates in the country.

Adenipekun said the figure represents 35.99 per cent of 109, 902 candidates that sat for the examination.

Out of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination 107, 749 candidates have their results fully processed and released while 2, 153 candidates have a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to the candidates in the course of registration or writing the examination.

“Such errors are being corrected by the Council to enable the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released subsequently,” he said.

He said of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination in Nigeria, 54, 378 were male, while 55, 524 were female.

The WAEC boss hailed the staff of the Council, whose sacrifices, dedication and commitment to duty contributed immensely to the successes recorded during the conduct, marking, processing and release of the result to private candidates.