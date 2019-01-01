Why Dogara visited Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa family, by Billy Balewa

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Grandson of late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Alhaji Abubakar Billy Tafawa Balewa has explained that the Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has visited the family of the late Prime Minister to greet them and to see the health of his only surviving wife who returned from hospital abroad recently and other members of the family.

Billy who is the candidate of the Bauchi South Senatorial District under the flat form of NNPP gave the explanation while answering questions from reporters at the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Bauchi.

He said Dogara’s visit to the family of the late prime minister, shows his love, care and concern to the them, adding that he was there to greet Hajiya who returned from the hospital less than one week after she returned.

He said the Speaker’s visit shows his humility.

“Prior to her trip, he was the one who stood with her and ensured that she went to hospital, this makes him an exemplary leader.”

He said the entire family was happy with the love, care and support they have been receiving from Speaker Dogara, and expressed their gratitude for his frequent visits to the family and advised other leaders to emulate him.

Billy said today, leaders have forgotten the hard work of former leaders who worked tirelessly to build this country, noting that in the past any leader who visited Bauchi paid a visit to the tomb of the late prime minister and the family but today’s leaders are not forth coming.

He said during the visit, Dogara interacted with Hajiya , his male and female children that were present.

On his effort to become a senator that will represent Bauchi South Senatorial District in the fourth coming general election, Billy said he is confident that his party NNPP will win governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly seats due to the credible and acceptable candidates produced by the party.

He said “ in 2019 people will not look at the party , they will go for credible and meritorious candidate, if I am elected senator I will give the people of Bauchi State the best representation I will be a senator that will represent the interest of the people of Bauchi South without compromise.”

Billy said they are going round all the seven local government areas of the Senatorial district to seek for votes from people and expressed confidence he will become the next senator that will represent Bauchi South in the senate.