Why Mu’azu, Yuguda Yayale defect to APC

From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Eighteen prominent politicians in Bauchi State have officially defected to ruling All Progressive Congress APC.

Among the defectors are: former National Chairman of PDP, AlhajiAhmad Adamu Muazu, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, AlhajiYayale Ahmed, immediate past National Vice Chairman PDP North, Senator Babayo Garba Gamawa and former Deputy Governor, Abdulmalik Mahmoud.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, a two terms Governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isah Yuguda said their defection followed their appreciation over policies and programmes initiated by the APC, in addition to the quality and integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malam Isah Yuguda reassured of their hundred percent loyalty and respect to the APC and apologized to President Muhammadu Buhari for what he described as “mistakes of the past” done to the President during the electioneering campaign of 2014 when his administration denied the APC the use of the Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa Stadium.

He said, “As the Chairman of Federation Allocation Committee then, the then Minister of Finance told me that the economy of the country was in a terrible position; and that was how we left the country in 2015.”

Yuguda said further, “Now that we are back into the APC fold, we will work assiduously to ensure that the APC wins the 2019 elections in a landslide manner, even much more than it got in 2015.”

The former National Chairman (North) of the PDP, Babayo Garba Gamawa assured President Buhari and the APC that he and his supporters will work for the reelection bid of the President, adding that all the candidates of the APC will win convincingly.

Among dignitaries at the occasion include, Minsters of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji BadaruAbubakar, Controller General of Custom, Hamid Ali, as well as members of the National Working committee of the APC.