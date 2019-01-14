Why Nigerian Legion focuses on enhanced welfare for veterans, by Chairman

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Nigerian Legion has affirmed commitment to be at the fore front of advocacy for the various veteran causes, including following up of pensions and pensions related matters as well as physical productivity activities drives of its members.

This decision was disclosed on Thursday in Abuja by the Legion’s National Chairman, Brig. Gen. Adekole Jones Akpa (Rtd) at a press conference.

Akpa who noted that his administration is a paradigm shift from old way of handling the legion’s affairs, said that veterans are presently being sensitized to restore their self-esteem and regain social confidence to productively take control of their after service lives.

The chairman also announced that the Nigerian Legion has recorded remarkable progress through its Public Private Partnership drive in managing veterans’ welfare in Nigeria. The effort according to him has led to the massive sensitization of the Nigeria and global public towards supporting and partnering with the veterans to build a greater Nigerian nation which has equally translated to the greater utilization of the life, skill and talent of veterans to improve their GNI and by interference the nations GDP.

Akpa also commended the Legions local partners in the program, National Personal Assets Acquisition Skill (NAPAAS) for helping to actualize the dreams and fast tracking the realization of the hopes and aspirations for the veterans.

“The entry of NAPAAS remains not just a strategic development but more celebrative relationship even with the short time we have come together. The Nigeria Legion is the only statutory organization saddled, via an act of parliament, with managing the welfare of veterans in the country Act 37 of 1988 states so much of this responsibility,” he observed.

He further explained that the legion in conjunction with NAPAAS, has projected its objectives for 2019 to include among other things; support to 3000 Widows, create 7000 employments, provide support to about 3000 children and 2000 over aged. The legion according to Akpa, also targets to empower 5000 persons in terms of capacity building etc.

Also speaking, initiator of NAPAAS, Mohammed Bello noted that they are set to reinvigorate the living conditions of veterans all over the nation through NAPAAS saying they have made a lot of progress towards that.

NAPAAS National Project Coordinator, Engr. Eze Nnadi explained that a whole lot of people have benefitted from the programme in different parts of the country with most of them connection them through Nigerian Legion Website.