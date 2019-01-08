Why we invaded Daily Trust offices – Army

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Nigerian Army has proffered reasons why its personnel invaded the offices of Daily Trust Newspapers in Maiduguri, Abuja, Lagos and Kaduna on Sunday.

The spokesperson of the Army, Sani Usman, a brigadier general, in a statement yesterday said soldiers were in respective offices of Daily Trust invite the staff of the company over its lead story on Sunday Trust publication, which divulged classified military information, thus undermining national security.

The army said the Newspaper made disclosed details of planned military operations against the Boko Haram terrorists, adding that, the disclosure of classified security information amounts to a breach of national security and run contrary to Sections 1 and 2 of the Official Secrets Act.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Army wishes to clarify on alleged invasion of Media Trust Headquarters in Abuja and regional office in Maiduguri. We would like to state that soldiers of the Nigerian Army along with elements of Nigeria Police Force and other Security Agencies were indeed at Abuja and Maiduguri offices of the publishing company to invite the staff of the company over its lead story on Sunday Trust publication, which divulged classified military information, thus undermining national security.

The army said , “In it, the newspaper made disclosed details of planned military operations against the Boko Haram terrorists. The disclosure of classified security information amounts to a breach of national security and run contrary to Sections 1 and 2 of the Official Secrets Act. It afforded the Boko Haram terrorists prior notice of our plans and giving them early warning to prepare against the Nigerian military, thus sabotaging the planned operations and putting the lives of troops in imminent and clear danger.”

The army stated that the invitation of those responsible for divulging military plans was done with the best of intention in order to make them realise the import of such acts to our national security.

The army therefor, adviced all, particularly journalists, not to worry but engage in their responsive reportage and to be professional as the Nigerian Army has no intention of muzzling the press or jeopardising press freedom.

It enjoined further that journalists should eschew jeopardizing national security in their reportage.

The army warned that it would not tolerate situation where a publication would consistently side with terrorists and undermine our National institutions.

It appealed to all, especially the media, to join hands with the Nigerian military and security forces to end terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.

The army further assured that the invitation is for further investigation and if need be, all those culpable of jeopardising operations security will be prosecuted by the relevant law enforcement agency.