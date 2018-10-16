World food day: NAFN agric show begins today

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

As part of activities to commemorate this year’s World Food Day, the National Agricultural Foundation (NAFN) will today open the 2018 Agricultural show, a meeting point for agriculture stakeholders and display evolving technologies in the sector.

Our correspondent reports that the 2018 event which is the 11th edition of the show would feature agricultural produce and product exhibitions, seminar and symposia presentations.

Also, there would be display of assorted agricultural equipment and machineries, special days for states and organisations, prizes and award ceremony, among others.

According to the National Coordinator of NAFN, Dr Samuel Negedu, the show which is holding at the Permanent National Agricultural Showground, along Abuja-Keffi Road, Tudun Wada, Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa is expected to wrap up by Friday, October, 19.

He explained that the aim of the show is to showcase Nigeria’s abundant agricultural potentials, resources and products, consolidate past achievements and open the way for an improvement in the future development of agriculture in the country.