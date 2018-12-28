Yobe govt. mulls law to regulate drilling of boreholes

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damaturu

With a view to preventing incidences of water borne diseases associated with drinking of unclean water in the state, Yobe state Ministry for Water Resources has presented a bill before the state House of Assembly, seeking the amendment of laws that regulate the

establishment and drilling of water supply facilities in the state.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Alh. Surajo Wakil who disclosed this in Damaturu the state capital pointing out that sometimes when people build houses, they drill boreholes within the house without knowing that sometimes, there is a toilet of their neighbours between the walls that separates their houses, necessitating the filtering-in of impurities from the toilet into the borehole, which water vendors collect and sell to unsuspecting public.

“This is what we want to regulate, so that when you build house and you want to drill a borehole, you tell us and we understudy the entire environment, including your neighbour’s house to make sure you don’t drill them near a sewage,” he stated.

“Sometimes we experience the outbreak of water-borne disease because of locating water supply facility in very dirty area, so we want to put an end to this very clumsy arrangement going on because there is no stringent law that we can use to regulate it,” he said further.

However, to boost water supply in the state, he said arrangements are being completed to redesign the regional water supply systems in Damaturu, Potiskum, Fika and Nguru towns, as well all provide a design for the new ones in Gashua and Geidam towns respectively.

He stated that the regional water supply systems in Damaturu, Potiskum, Fika and Nguru, were all federal government projects which federal government has abandoned and the state government, through the ministry of water resources, has taken up responsibility to redesigning and bringing them on board to supply sufficient water to the teeming populace.

With emphasis on the Fika regional water scheme, he pointed out that the design has to be reviewed because the gradient taken by the former federal contractor is not workable, and disclosed that the ministry has done an understudy and came up with the best way to do the project assuring that very soon, the ministry would go and fix the problem toresolve the problem of water scarcity in that area.

He said the new design for all these water projects would include surface water and several of boreholes that would supply water to a reservoir and then be filtered, treated and channeled through the towns to ensure that water reaches the doorsteps everybody in the towns, thus eliminating the present problem of insufficient water in the towns

“Presently the directors and permanent secretaries of the ministry are undergoing training outside the country and when they come back, would be supplied with the necessary working tools and equipment that would enable them do their work effectively and efficiently,” he stated.

He pointed out that the ministry has provided water supply facilities across the state with a total of 70% coverage in the urban areas and 60% in the rural areas.