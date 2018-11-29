Yoruba monarchs in 19 Northern states elect exco

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Association of Yoruba Traditional Leaders/ Obas in the 19 Northern States and FCT, have elected six executive members to pilot the affairs of the association for three years.

The new officers who were elected at Summit Villas Hotel, Life Camp, Abuja included Alhaji Hassan Alao Yusufu; Chairman (Oba Yoruba Borno), Alhaji Saidu Sakibu; Vice-chairman (Oba Yoruba Kebbi), Dr Alani Kolawole Adeyemi; General-Secretary (Oba Yoruba Gombi, Adamawa State). Oba Olusegun Salau; Treasurer (Oba Yoruba FCT), Oba Adebayo Ladejobi; PRO (Oba Karshi, Nasarawa State) and Alhaji Nurudeen Bankole; Financial Secretary (Oba Yoruba Deidei, Abuja).

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Chairman, Oba Hassan Alao Yusufu, assured his subjects that he would work hand in hand with other officials to move the Yoruba Council to the next level.

He also said he would work relentlessly for the unity of Yoruba sons and daughters living in the Northern States and FCT.

His words: “My dear colleagues, the task ahead of us is enormous but with the support of all, we shall achieve our goals”.

He charged Yoruba traditional rulers to always accord respect to the paramount rulers of their host communities, while advising them to be law –abiding citizens.

He, therefore, pleaded with the losers of the election to join hands with the officials to contribute their quota to the progress and development of Yoruba Council.

On their part, the Oba of Yoruba in the FCT, Oba Olusegun Salau and Oba of Yoruba of Gombi in Adamawa State, Oba (Dr) Alani Kolawole Adeyemi, both charged the Yoruba people to work for the progress of Nigeria at all times.

Oba Salau described the conduct of the election as free, fair and transparent, while appealing to Yoruba people to speak with one voice for the sake of togetherness.

Not left out, the Otunba of Yoruba in the FCT, Chief (Dr) Wasiu Tunwase, urged the new executives to use their positions to serve humanity or their subjects.

He also charged the officials to gear towards carrying out the legitimate activities of Yorubas in the Northern States as well the FCT.