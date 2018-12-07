Yuletide: DPR warns petroleum marketers against illegal operation

Share This





















From David Hassan, Gombe

Department of Petroleum Resource( DPR) in Gombe state has warned petroleum marketers to shun illegal operation, especially during the yuletide.

Gombe State Controller of DPR, Alhaji Abdullahi Abawa made this known yesterday while briefing newsmen in his office.

He said they will not condone anything regarding illegal operation by the petroleum marketers to benefit in the name of ember month.

The controller cautioned them not to allow themselves to increase pump price rather than to maintain the official price announced by the government.

He also said the issue of hoarding petroleum products without selling to public will not be condoned by DPR.

According to him, there are cases during the ember month where by petroleum marketers engage themselves in selling the product beyond official price.

“ We will make sure that illegal operation made by the petroleum marketers are stopped and anyone found wanting will be penalized,” he said.

He called on the general public not to hesitate to inform DPR on illegal deals made by the marketers to enable them fish out the bad eggs among the operators.