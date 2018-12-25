Yuletide: Police assures Kaduna residents of adequate security

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command, said it is working with other security agencies in the state to ensure the safety of members of the public during the yuletide.

The Police Commissioner in the state, Malam Abdurrahman Ahmad, gave the assurance in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Yakubu Sabo, on Monday in Kaduna.

Ahmad said that the command had put in place comprehensive strategies for a crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state, and advised residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation.

He, however, cautioned members of the public to celebrate with moderation and monitor suspicious persons around them.

The commissioner said that the command was continuing its Community Safety and Crime Prevention Strategy, as such required the public to adopt security measures before, during and after the celebrations.

“Pay extra attention to your children as they go about during the Christmas celebrations.

“Exercise caution and celebrate in moderation. Be wary of sharing gifts with unknown persons.

“Be cautious of unknown persons that come around in the name of felicitations, and be vigilant of your surroundings when making withdrawals for the period especially at Automated Teller Machines.

“Be very sure of your safety before embarking on a visit to new places; do not leave the entire house empty as you go out to celebrate but ensure that at least one adult is left at home to prevent criminals cashing in on your absence,’’ he added.

Ahmad also cautioned the public to safeguard their valuables, and not pick or examine strange objects because “they can be dangerous.”

Beware of unknown itinerant preachers, he stressed and urged residents to alert nearest security agencies of any suspicious persons or activities.