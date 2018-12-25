Yuletide: Police, NSCDC, read riot act to Adamawa residents

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola

In a related development,the Adamawa state Police Command has announced the ban on the use of fireworks and related explosives during the Christmas and new year festive periods.

The Command sounded the warning via a press statement signed by its spokesman,S.P Othman Abubakar Monday stating that “the command’s ban the use of fireworks such as knockouts,banger and other forms of explosives during the Christmas and New year festive periods is still enforced”.

“This callous attitude may cause not only distractions to the general public but may also constitute a security threat and other environmental hazards.”It added

While wishing all Christians faithful a happy Christmas and a prosperous new year in the state,the command advice parents to warn their children and wards to refrain from such ugly trend saying the police will not hesitate to clamp down on any person(s) caught selling or using these fireworks.

Also, the Adamawa state Command of the Nigerian Civil Defence and Security corp,NCDSC has deployed one thousand,two hundred (1,200) personnel across the nook and crannies of the state to provide fortified security as the Christmas celebration is at hand.

State Commandant of the corp, Mr. Aliyu M. Ndanusa disclosed the development in Yola Monday while talking to media on the level of preparedness of his command to ensure hitch free Yuletide festivity in the state noting that his command is sharing intelligence report especially on terrorism and kidnapping.

Ndanusa appealed to the public to support and cooperate with the security agencies for more fruitful results in maintaining and improving security in the best interest of all and sundry.

On the crime rate being tackled by the command,the commandant said over 120 suspected criminals have been arrested from January to December this year for committing various offences ranging from kidnappings,theft,rape and pipe line vandalisation among others.

He stated that as part of his command’s strategy of monitoring the activities of private guard companies in the state has been organising training for the operators frequently.

Ndanusa explained that there are twenty four (24) private security companies noting that four are indigenous and fully registered while twenty (20) are owned by non-indigenes but operating in the state.

He however, urged the parents and guardians to be very watchful on the activities of their wards not to use as political thugs in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.